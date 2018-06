HOUSTON - A woman was shot several times by her boyfriend in a murder-suicide at a north Houston home, police said.

Officers were called around 6 a.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Gears Road for a domestic disturbance.

Investigators found a man shot to death inside the home and a woman with several gunshot wounds.

Police said the man shot the woman repeatedly before turning the gun on himself.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

