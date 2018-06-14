Man shoots ex-girlfriend, another man and himself at home in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A man is in critical condition Thursday after he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and opened fire, shot her, another man and then turned the gun on himself, police said.

According to Houston police, around 2:30 a.m. the ex-boyfriend entered from the second-story balcony of the woman’s apartment in the 8300 block of Jorine. Once inside he opened fire, hitting the woman and another man, police said. He then went outside and shot himself in the head, according to police.

The suspected gunman was taken to a hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

The woman and the other man were also taken to a hospital. They are expected to be OK.

At least 5 adults and 5 children — one of them the child of the suspect and the woman — were inside the home at the time of the shooting. None of them were injured.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.