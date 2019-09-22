Man held Imelda evacuee at gunpoint, ordered victim to help him steal vehicle, CCSO says

Chambers County Sheriff's Office

WINNIE, Texas - Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Texas man they said attempted to carjack an Imelda flooding victim recently displaced from his home. Once the man realized the victim’s car would not start, he ordered the victim at gunpoint to help him steal another vehicle.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said in a Facebook post Jorden Tyler Meadows brandished a gun when he approached an Imelda evacuee in a hotel parking lot around 12:09 a.m. Saturday in Winnie and attempted to steal the victim’s vehicle.

The victim and his family had recently taken up residence at the hotel after their home flooded during Tropical Storm Imelda.

After the vehicle would not start, Meadows threatened to kill the victim and ordered the man to help him steal another vehicle, Hawthorne said.

While the pair walked to another parking lot, the man, fearing for his life, ran toward witnesses standing outside the hotel, Hawthorne said.

Law enforcement patrolling nearby responded immediately and took Meadows, who tried to run away, into custody.

Meadows is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and burglary of a vehicle.



