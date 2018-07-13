VIDEO: Man dumps full portable toilet in contractor's yard, authorities say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Matthew Moore is facing a felony charge after he was caught on camera dumping a portable toilet full of human waste outside a contractor's house.

According to police, Moore hired the contractor in February to do work on his home and asked the contractor to remove the toilet by February 14. When it wasn't removed, Moore decided to drive it back to the contractor's house. That's when he tipped it over and spilled the contents onto the driveway.

Moore told police that he did not mean for the toilet to tip over when he dropped it off.

However, authorities say that the security footage and Moore's statements don't match up.

