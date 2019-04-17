Man cited after racist rant at Friendswood phone store

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A man was cited with multiple misdemeanors Monday after going off on a racist rant at a cellphone store in Friendswood.

Joey Derek Christian, 38, of Pasadena, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after he verbally abused an employee at the AT&T store at 101 West Parkwood Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

Police said Christian was using abusive language and appeared to be intoxicated.

The incident started because Christian's nephew didn't have the proper form of identification for a credit check when he came to the store to open a new account. His nephew only had his passport as a form of identification.

WATCH: Man goes on racist rant at cellphone store in Friendswood

The incident was caught on camera by a customer. The video shows Christian berating the store employee for several minutes.

"I don't like dealing with some little peon Arab that doesn't even belong here," Christian can be heard saying to the employee on the video.

Christian is belligerent and vulgar throughout the encounter. When the employee asks Christian to stop being rude, Christian said, "I haven't been rude yet. You haven't seen rude yet, I promise you."

A Christian was exiting the store, he continued to yell at the employee. Police officers were waiting for him outside.

KPRC2 attempted to talk to Christian, but no one answered the door at his home in Pasadena.

Christian paid a total of $682 in fines for the two violations and will not have to appear in court, according to Friendswood police.

Christian was arrested April 8 for his second DWI offense, police said.

