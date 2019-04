HOUSTON - Deputies arrested a man Thursday after they said he had been using a license plate flipper to attempt to dodge tollway cameras.

Preston Cody Talbot was arrested after he failed to pay a toll in the 8000 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West. As the investigation unfolded, officials said Talbot owed $5,473.07 in toll fares.

Talbot was taken into Harris County Jail and is being held on a $100 bond.

