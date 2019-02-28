Man accused of stealing 612 pairs of women's underwear escapes custody

Efrain Gutierrez escaped custody Thursday after deputies were attempting to put him in handcuffs.

HOUSTON - A man who is accused of stealing 612 pairs of women's underwear escaped from custody Thursday, Harris County deputies said.

Efrain Gutierrez, 38, slipped out of handcuffs while being placed in custody on multiple theft charges, according to deputies. In his most recent case, he is accused of taking multiple clothing items from a Kohl's in Humble, according to court records.

Gutierrez was waiting to be arraigned Thursday at court at the Harris County Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Houston. His arraignment was being held at juvenile court due to adult court undergoing renovations as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help locating him.

Gutierrez was previously charged with aggregate theft in 2018. He was arrested June 30 after he was caught on surveillance video taking the underwear from Victoria's Secret at Deerbrook Mall during six different incidents between May 2 and June 30, according to police at the time.

Gutierrez has previous convictions of theft, drug possession and trespassing, according to court records.

