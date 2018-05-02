Man accused of exposing himself to woman in Walmart is charged

HOUSTON - A man accused of flashing and exposing himself to a woman at a Walmart in north Harris County has been charged, deputies said.

Alonzo Douglas Curry, 35, has been charged with indecent exposure.

More Headlines

Investigators said that, on April 16 at a Walmart parking lot in the 13003 block of State Highway 249, Curry drove around a 24-year-old woman's vehicle several times. Investigators said Curry parked next to the woman's vehicle, rolled down his window and when she looked over, he was completely naked.

Deputies said the woman took a picture of the man and got part of the license plate of the vehicle. Investigators were able to view Walmart's surveillance video to identify Curry.

A warrant for his arrest has been granted.

Anyone who has any information or has been a victim of Curry is asked to call the Adult Sex Crimes Unit at 713-274-9370.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.