Maleah Davis joins list of Houston's 56 missing children: See their faces, bring them home

Maleah Davis has joined the ranks of Houston's missing children, as listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.

Davis, 4, was reported missing on May 4. Her stepfather is a suspect in the case and has been arrested. An Amber Alert remains active in her case.

As of this writing, 56 children are missing from the city of Houston. The details of the cases listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are not listed on its website.

