Someone is stealing cattle from a Houston-area pasture, HPD says

HOUSTON - More than a dozen head of cattle have been stolen from a Houston-area pasture, according to Houston police.

On April 20 around 5 p.m., police said a suspect stole four head of cattle from a pasture in the 6700 block of Madden Lane, in southeast Houston.

Since the theft in late April, there have been four more additional thefts of livestock in the same area, police said, resulting in 13 head of cattle being stolen.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

