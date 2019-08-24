Houston astronaut accused of hacking ex-spouse's bank account from space

HOUSTON - Summer Worden said her 6-year-old son is her world.

“He’s an outgoing, charismatic little boy, and everybody who interacts with him just falls in love with him,” said Worden.

Worden said the child was conceived through in vitro fertilization and carried by a surrogate. “He is mine biologically, I had him all by myself,” said Worden.

She said since the child was a baby, he has had a magnetic personality. When her son turned 1, Worden said she met Anne McClain. Worden and the astronaut were married eight months later but three years into the relationship, she said things got rocky.

“I protect my son with everything I have. That is my No. 1 priority, but I didn't sense at that time that she was anybody that I needed to protect him against. I trusted her,” Worden said.

In 2018, McClain asked a judge to grant her shared parenting rights of the child, saying in documents, "She was there for his first steps and first words" and that they had “a very healthy and deep parental relationship."

Later that year, McClain filed court documents alleging that Worden assaulted her. Worden maintains that they never had a physical altercation. Those charges were dropped, and Worden filed for divorce, but she said that the ongoing battle in Texas didn’t stay on Earth.

“USAA Bank did give evidence to my attorneys that she did access my bank accounts,” Worden said.

According to Worden, in 2019, McClain broke into her bank accounts while she was on board the International Space Station. Worden gave KPRC the letter that her attorney sent to the NASA inspector general documenting the alleged breach.

“I was shocked and appalled at the audacity by her to think that she could get away with that, and I was very disheartened that I couldn't keep anything private,” said Worden.

Worden's parents also sent a letter to the NASA Office of the Inspector General citing the allegation in space.

The attorney representing McClain, Rusty Hardin, offered this statement:

“Family cases are extremely difficult and private matters for all parties involved. Neither Anne nor we will be commenting on this personal matter. We appreciate the medias understanding and respect, as maintaining privacy, is in the best interest of the child and family members involved.”

NASA responded to questions submitted by KPRC with this statement.

"NASA has no statement on this and does not comment on personal or personnel matters. Anne McClain is an active astronaut."

Worden said that a court date has not been set in the custody case. The divorce case is set to be finalized in October, but she said her main concern is her son.

“As a parent, this is my most basic liberty, I feel like, to have my son and enjoy raising him and make good decisions for him, and nobody has the right to step in on that," she said.

