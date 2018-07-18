City of Pasadena to auction off nearly 100 vehicles Saturday

PASADENA, Texas - The city of Pasadena will auction off nearly 100 vehicles starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Maintenance Services Facility on 3124 Red Bluff Road.

City vehicles and both confiscated and abandoned vehicles will be up for the auction.

All of the auction items may be viewed on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at 7 a.m. on Saturday before the bidding starts.

Bidders can register on-site the day of the auction, starting at 7 a.m., or fill out the online auction registration form on the city’s website.

Acceptable forms of payment are cash, MasterCard, Visa and American Express cards. Checks will not be accepted. Items are sold “as is, where is” and with no warranties.

For more information, visit www.ci.pasadena.tx.us and click on “Purchasing & Auctions” in the “Resident” menu at the top of the page, or contact Worstell Auction Co. at (713) 946-8888.



