2 men arrested for stealing U-Haul, property from storage units

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - Two men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a stolen U-Haul and stolen goods from storage units in Harris and Montgomery counties, according to authorities.

34-year-old Robert Mercado and 42-year-old Melvin Galvan were arrested and booked into Harris County Jail after being caught transferring property between a stolen U-Haul from New Mexico and a pickup truck, according to deputies.

After getting a call in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Farm to Market Road 1960, a deputy located Mercado and Galvan in the back of woods transferring the property, according to deputies.

A further investigation uncovered that the U-haul and the property was stolen, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing with the possibility of more charges being filed, according to deputies.

