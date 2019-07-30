Get to know the 3 newest businesses to launch in Houston

Itching to discover the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a vegetarian spot to a Mexican restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to debut recently.

Sweetgreen

Looking for a new vegetarian spot to score salads and more? There's a new Sweetgreen outpost in town, located in University Place at 2551 Amherst St.

This franchise has more than 100 locations across the country, but it sources ingredients from local farmers in every region. The fast-casual eatery serves up salads, warm bowls and a host of seasonal menu items.

Try the Shroomami bowl with organic wild rice, shredded kale, raw beets, cucumbers, basil, spicy sunflower seeds, warm portobello mix, roasted sesame tofu and miso sesame ginger dressing, or the spicy Thai salad with roasted sesame tofu, raw corn, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, basil, cilantro, spicy sunflower seeds, organic arugula, chopped romaine, lime and spicy cashew dressing. (Here's the entire menu.)

Churroholics & Hiccups

Photo: monica l./Yelp

Stop by 17527 State Highway 249 in Willowbrook and you'll find Churroholics & Hiccups, a new spot to score desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and juices and smoothies.

This dessert franchise has 19 locations across California, Arizona and Texas. The eatery pairs traditional churros (fried dough pastry) with ice cream, bits of cereal, chocolate, coconut, matcha and more. The menu also includes milk shakes, blended coffee drinks, tea and slush drinks. (Explore the menu here.)

Antojos Locos

Photo: antojos locos/Yelp

New to 11861 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, Suite D, in Brays Oaks is Antojos Locos , a Mexican spot.

The family-owned restaurant serves up authentic Mexican street-food staples such as tacos, burritos, fajitas and tortas. Look for the guajolota torta with telera bread dipped in guajillo sauce and filled with chorizo, potato, avocado, beans, cabbage, sour cream and fresco cheese, as well as the chicken flautas with lettuce, cheese, avocado and tomato. (The full menu can be found here.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline