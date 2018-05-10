Suspect identified after 2 indecent exposure incidents in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, TX - A Rosenberg man has been identified after he's accused of two incidents of indecent exposure in front of juvenile females.

Rosenberg police identified the man as 22-year-old Saveion Mahood, who faces indecency with a child - exposure charges. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

On Tuesday, one girl was walking past the alley between Marilyn and Brumbelow streets when a black male with short hair approached her and exposed himself, authorities say.

The girl said she turned into an unknown residence and the male fled the scene, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, a different girl was walking to George Junior High School in the area of Leonard and Marilyn streets, police said.

That girl said she saw a nude, tall, light-complexioned black male standing on the corner, and then the male started following her, according to authorities.

The girl stated to police that the male caught up to her and grabbed her by the waist, but fled when the she began to scream.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mahood, please contact the Rosenberg Police Department at 832-595-3700.

The Police Department said it has advised Lamar Consolidated Independent School District of the incidents.

If you have information regarding either of these incidents, contact the Rosenberg Police Department at 832-595-5500 and request to speak to Detective Munoz.

