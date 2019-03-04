800 cases of second HPD officer under review in wake of deadly botched raid

The house on Harding Street where two people were killed and four HPD officers were shot on Jan. 28, 2019.

HOUSTON - At least 800 cases linked to Houston Police Officer Steven Bryant will be reviewed, according to Harris County officials. The cases will be reviewed as a part of a probe that stems from a deadly officer-involved shooting on Harding Street in late January.

Bryant was the first officer to be relieved of duty in the wake of the Harding Street raid.

The additional cases will be reviewed in addition to more than 1,400 cases tied to Officer Gerald Goines. Goines was relieved of duty last month.

“We have a duty to the people of Harris County to pursue justice in every instance, no matter how many cases this involves,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “We are going to thoroughly review each of these cases to ensure that the arrests and convictions were proper.”

On Feb. 20, Ogg ordered the review of 1,400 cases connected to Goines, who is accused of lying to obtain a search warrant that led to the Jan. 28 Harding Street raid that killed 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle and 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas.

Officials said about 30 cases tied to Bryant are active.

Below is a look at cases Goines is connected to that are pending in court as well as a timeline of events.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.