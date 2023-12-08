First night of Chanukah celebration lights up Uptown Park

This is the first night of Chanukah and the Jewish community in Houston made sure it was celebrated loud and clear.

The last two months have been incredibly challenging for the Jewish community. Thursday everyone we spoke to was filled with a sense of pride, joy, and love as they kicked off 8 days of celebration with a purpose.

Rabbi Chaim Lazaroff with Chabad of Uptown lit a menorah. A holiday he says represents perseverance from oppression thousands of years ago.

“They were oppressed and not allowed to observe their religion freely and so they were chased away from their temple. The temple was desecrated and with the war, the war that was once miraculously won, they were then able to rededicate the temple, and get enough oil to light for one day.” Lazaroff said. “They lit the menorah for one day and miraculously it went on for eight nights.”

Amid the ongoing war in Israel that message shined bright for tonight’s celebration.

Mollie Fishbein came from New York to celebrate.

“Chanukah comes and it just gives us this week, 8 days where we just, we elevate ourselves a little higher. We light these lights, candles, fire represents what? It’s always going up,” Fishbein said.

And up they went, they ate, they laughed and embraced.

“This is a bit of a cultural shock for me coming from Europe kind of my first time in the states I was in Dallas for a few days, and now I’m in Houston. Everyone is so welcoming here,” said Emma Feig who came from Hungary.

No one left empty-handed. Everyone was given menorah kits to start their celebrations at home.

There are celebrations throughout Houston the entire week. Click here for more information.