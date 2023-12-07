Who is Dr. Damla Karsan? The Houston physician who will perform emergency abortion on Texas woman

HOUSTON – A Texas state court granted a Houston doctor to perform an emergency abortion for a Dallas woman with severe pregnancy complication.

Kate Cox is allowed to have an abortion in the state of Texas, where it is banned, after learning her fetus has a fatal condition, which also puts her life at risk, according to a lawsuit.

On the behalf of Cox, the Center for Reproduction Rights filed the lawsuit, Cox v. Texas, earlier this week in effort to protect her health and life. The lawsuit asked the court to allow the illegal procedure to protect her life, health and future fertility6.

On Thursday, the request was granted by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble.

“The idea that Ms. Cox wants so desperately to be a parent and this law may have her lose that ability is shocking and would be a genuine miscarriage of justice,” Judge Gamble said.

The ruling will only apply to Cox and her husband, Justin Cox, who both feared liability under S.B. 8—Texas’ vigilante abortion ban, and her physician, OB/GYN Dr. Damla Karsan.

Who is Dr. Damla Karsan?

Dr. Karsan will be the first physician in Texas since the ban to provide Kate Cox with an abortion in Texas without the threat of prosecution.

Karsan, an obstetrian/gynecologist, owns Comprehensive Women’s Healthcare in Houston.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis from 1992 to 1997 where she received her MD in Doctor of Medicine. From 1997 to 2001, Karsan attended Duke University of Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She also attended Rice University.

Karsan has more than 17 years of practice in medicine in Houston.

