Situation involving city sewer line has Houston animal welfare organization looking for temporary fosters for 6 kittens

HOUSTON – Best Friends in Houston says they are looking for temporary foster homes for six kittens after what they are calling an emergency situation caused by a city sewer line.

The organization says currently four homes are needed for six kittens from now until Monday, Dec. 11.

“Fostering is an essential part of the lifesaving process that allows animals to thrive outside of a shelter environment. It gives animals an opportunity to learn that people can be kind, food is available, and there is a warm, secure place to sleep. Plus, fostering creates space for another animal in a shelter to have a second chance. Even a space as small as a spare bathroom can give these kittens the opportunity to decompress for the weekend,” the organization said.

The first two kittens are known as Beyonce and Jay-Z. They are siblings and are four months old.

Beyonce (Best Friends Houston)

Jay-Z (Best Friends Houston)

The second two kittens are known as Wasabi and Miso. They are also siblings and two and a half months old.

Wasabi and Miso (Best Friends Houston)

The fifth cat is known as Todd and is three months old.

Todd (Best Friends Houston)

The last kitten is called Marsha. She is seven weeks old. The organization said she does have ringworm.

Marsha (Best Friends Houston)

Anyone interested in being temporary fosters, or for more information, can call the organization at 281-899-8348.