Homeowner shoots, kills man after returning to find him inside north Harris County apartment

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after being shot after a homeowner returned to an apartment to find the man inside.

According to Sgt. Jason Brown with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 19200 block of Westfield Place.

Brown said deputies responded to a shooting at the apartment and found the man had been shot by the homeowner of the apartment unit after the homeowner returned to find the man inside.

“We’re not sure exactly what the circumstances are that led to him being inside the apartment, he possibly entered through an unlocked front door, but as of right now the homeowners state that they don’t know who he is or why he would have been in there,” Brown said.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brown said the man who was shot was armed with a handgun. He said while the officials identification of the man has not been confirmed, they do believe they know who he is and said he was wanted for several charges in Harris County.

Right now, Brown said the homeowner is not expected to face any charges. He said once the investigation is complete, they will turn over the information to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and it will go before a grand jury.