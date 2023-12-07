City officials at odds over finalizing Terminal B expansion at Bush Airport before end of year

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner said he is ready to go with the Terminal B expansion at Bush Airport. The $2.6 billion project would make modern improvements to ticketing, baggage, and security.

During Wednesday’s council meeting, Controller Chris Brown said he is not ready to sign off on the deal.

“Tell us why you’re not certifying the item,” said Mayor Turner.

“I did do that in a memo,” said Brown.

“Why don’t you tell us publicly, why you’re not certifying the item?” said Tuner.

“Main point, I think, and we’ve talked about item number three, a feasibility study to be able to look at how going forward, the city is going to pay and service the debt around the $650 million,” said Brown.

The controller’s office said it is waiting to receive an updated feasibility study from the Houston Airport System.

In a statement to KPRC 2, Brown said, “From day one, my office has been consistent in advocating for an increased standard of due diligence considering the magnitude of the project. As of today, several of the concerns I’ve conveyed to the Houston Airport System (HAS) remain outstanding. We look forward to welcoming United’s business once these concerns have been addressed.”

With the election days away, Brown mentioned the new administration should have the opportunity to vote on the deal.

“The next administration is going to have to deal entirely with this project. Are we certain the airport director will be here? We know the mayor and the controller won’t be here,” said Brown.

Other council members spoke out. They said the deal has been in the works for months.

“If you don’t sign off on this this week, that may push us into the new administration, and I think it’s unfair to all the people that put in time on this project recently and over the past year,” said Martha Castex-Tatum.

United Airlines sent KPRC 2 the following statement,

“United Airlines is committed to providing the best travel experience to our customers and that includes investing in the more than $2B redevelopment of our Houston hub. We are eager for the Houston City Council to approve their portion of this project, so we can deliver on the numerous benefits to our customers and employees. We extend our gratitude to Mayor Turner for his support of the project and United’s continued investment in the city of Houston.”

United said it hopes to start construction on the project early next year and finish it by 2026.