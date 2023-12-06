‘The money is not worth your life’: How to protect yourself from becoming a victim of bank jugging

HOUSTON – Around the holiday season, there is typically an uprise in a crime known as jugging, where thieves target unsuspected people who are leaving banks and follow them and rob them.

KPRC 2′s Candace Burns spoke with experts who shared tips on how to prevent yourself from becoming a victim.

In the case of a robbery, KARATE-DŌ DOJO’s Sensei Siamak Tavakoli said someone should always walk away.

”You should probably give the person whatever it is that they want. At this point, I would really recommend that the money is not worth your life,” he said.

He also added that the key to keeping yourself safe is awareness.

“Watch where you are going and try to not go there alone or really late,” he added. “If you’re alone or by yourself, other people could attack you.”

Tips on keeping yourself safe: