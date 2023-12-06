Abandoned apartment building deemed a nuisance in NE Harris County knocked down

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County officials are cleaning up one northeast Harris County community by knocking down an abandoned apartment building as part of the nuisance property abatement program.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia told KPRC 2 the building located at 7250 Beaumont Place was a safe haven for criminal activity.

“Nuisance properties tend to create an eyesore, a sense of fear, crime opportunities for various neighborhoods in the precinct and Harris County,” Garcia said. “In June of 2022 we provided $3 million to the Public Health department to expedite and streamline the nuisance abatement process.”

The program’s goal is to target at least 1,000 properties.

“We’re able to go in, do the background checks, basically claim these properties as being public health nuisances, express the issues that these properties existence will cause to the community and then do the proper work to get these properties abated,” said Scott Jeansonne, the Director of the Environmental Public Health Division at Harris County Health.

Commissioner Garcia said anyone in the county looking to report a similar property in their area, can do so by calling 311.

“Report it to my office if it’s in Precinct 2 by calling 713-274-2222 or letting us know on social media or you can call the Harris County Public Health Department,” Garcia said.