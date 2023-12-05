Watch live: Mayor Turner, Daisie Foundation surprise Young Elementary School with special Christmas event

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, and the Daisie Foundation are hoping to spread holiday cheer by surprising children at Young Elementary School with a Holiday Magic Event on Tuesday.

The event was made possible with help of the Daisie Foundation and Greater Houston Police Activities League. HPD command staff members will also be helping with the initiative.

Officials hope to inspire children to dream big, and they can expect surprises for some very special guests.

The Daisie Foundation has organized these types of events in Chicago since 2017. This is the third year they have been bringing joy to children in Houston. The foundation is a national organization that provides opportunities to under resourced women and children in Chicago and Houston. The group’s mission is to give women a platform and encourage children to achieve their goals.