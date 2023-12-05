51º
Join Insider

Local News

Fitness apps that can help you stay healthy through the holidays

Haley Hernandez, Health Reporter

Tags: fitness, health, holidays

No deprivation, no shame and no guilt. Staying healthy through the holidays is possible, and using a fitness app can help!

These were among the most popular of 2023:

  • Nike Training Club
  • Weight Watchers
  • Noom
  • Fitbit
  • MyFitnessPal

Some apps can also track your sleep, mental health, and even a woman’s cycle.

But users beware, by using these apps, you’re giving information to a company that is not HIPPA compliant so evaluate how much you’re comfortable with them knowing without understanding all the ways they may use your information.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.