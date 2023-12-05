Houston Federation of Teachers file grievance against Houston ISD over student bathroom use

HOUSTON – The Houston Federation of Teachers filed a grievance to Houston Independent School District regarding a bathroom policy at Sharpstown High School.

The policy states that students cannot use the restroom during class.

District officials said it’s up to the principals to set bathroom policies at each school.

KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner sat with Jackie Anderson, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, who broke down the policy.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Anderson said. “I think it’s a lot of overreach. I don’t know if this particular principal is taking something very literal that he has been told but I think it’s very inhumane to expect students to program their restroom time between classes.”

Anderson added that some restrooms are not accessible to students and there are not enough restrooms to accommodate them.

“You may go into the restroom during class change, all of the stalls may be taken up and you have to wait. Then you have a problem going to class tardy,” she said.

Houston ISD sent the following statement to KPRC 2:

“HISD cannot comment on a pending legal or grievance matter from outside organizations. It is up to principals to set restroom policies at their schools. Campus leaders and other school staff should use good judgment in setting policies and responding to students’ needs.”

