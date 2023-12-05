70º
Join Insider

Local News

Houston Federation of Teachers file grievance against Houston ISD over student bathroom use

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter, Houston

Tags: Houston ISD, Sharpstown High School, Houston, Bathroom policy

HOUSTON – The Houston Federation of Teachers filed a grievance to Houston Independent School District regarding a bathroom policy at Sharpstown High School.

The policy states that students cannot use the restroom during class.

District officials said it’s up to the principals to set bathroom policies at each school.

KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner sat with Jackie Anderson, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, who broke down the policy.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Anderson said. “I think it’s a lot of overreach. I don’t know if this particular principal is taking something very literal that he has been told but I think it’s very inhumane to expect students to program their restroom time between classes.”

Anderson added that some restrooms are not accessible to students and there are not enough restrooms to accommodate them.

“You may go into the restroom during class change, all of the stalls may be taken up and you have to wait. Then you have a problem going to class tardy,” she said.

Houston ISD sent the following statement to KPRC 2:

“HISD cannot comment on a pending legal or grievance matter from outside organizations. It is up to principals to set restroom policies at their schools. Campus leaders and other school staff should use good judgment in setting policies and responding to students’ needs.”

KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner will have more on this story at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email

Emmy award-winning journalist born and raised in Alabama. College football fanatic and snow cone lover! Passionate about connecting with the community to find stories that matter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram