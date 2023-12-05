House explosion rocks Virginia neighborhood as police try to serve search warrant

A massive explosion engulfed a home and rocked a neighborhood in Arlington, Virginia, as police were investigating a man who fired a flare gun dozens of times from inside Monday night, police said.

No serious injuries were suffered by police, though the fate of the suspect who was inside the home when it exploded was not immediately clear, authorities said.

Video posted to social media showed a huge fireball and what appeared to be the roof and other debris lofted into the air during the blast, which neighbors said could be heard and felt for miles around in the Washington, D.C., suburb.

