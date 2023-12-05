Driver rushed to hospital after car was shot up in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A man was injured after a suspect shot at his car multiple times in northwest Houston on Monday night.

According to police, the shooting took place at around 10:30 p.m. on HWY 290 at Hempstead Road.

Authorities said that the man was able to drive to a nearby gas station where police investigated the multiple gunshots seen around his white Toyota.

The driver was shot in the leg and later rushed to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

At this time, police have not released any information on a possible motive or details on the suspected shooter.