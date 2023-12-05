AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old who was reportedly abducted from Beaumont believed to be in danger

BEAUMONT, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued after a teenager was reported missing from the Beaumont area Tuesday morning.

According to an Amber Alert, 14-year-old Seryna Ferrin was last seen in the 150 block of Charlotte Drive in Beaumont on Monday. Seryna was reportedly on foot.

Law enforcement officials said they believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

Seryna was described as having brown hair and hazel eyes. She reportedly stands about 5′1″ and weighs approximately 104 lbs.

She was said to have been wearing a green jacket, white tank top, and pink pajama pants.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911 or the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 832-1234.