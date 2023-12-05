Amazon offering $25 flights to select group; If you think it’s too good to be true, we tried it for ya

The holidays can be a difficult time for college students who are living out of state, searching for a way to get back home to their families.

Thankfully this year, Amazon is helping some college students get home for the holidays.

A total of 3,000 flight tickets will be available during this promotion with 1,000 tickets dropping each day, starting at 8 a.m. CST on Dec. 5, and at 2 a.m. CST on Dec. 6 and 7.

Additionally, members who miss out on the deal will still be able to win as the company is offering a promo code worth $25 off flights in the future.

If you think this is too good to be true, don’t worry. We tried it out for ya.

Several of our colleagues at KPRC 2 are obtaining their second degree or are currently in a Master’s program with family living out of town.

One person traveling from Houston to Cleveland for the holiday season saw a flight with a base fare price of $568.19 plus $54.80 in taxes.

They were able to grab the discount, which in turn came out to have a total of $97.99.

She saved exactly $525.

(MAJOR WIN ALERT!)

To join Prime student, you have to be 18 to 24 years old or be enrolled in a two or four-year college.

Happy Holidays