After Katy family finds batteries in burger, KPRC 2 viewers share the shocking things they’ve discovered in their food

After KPRC 2 shared the story of a Katy family who claimed they found batteries in their toddler’s burger, KPRC 2 viewers took to the internet to share the shocking and oh-so-inedible items they’ve discovered in their food.

A quarter, a screw, a rock, a rubber band -- KPRC 2 viewers said they’ve found these and so much more in their food.

Scroll below for their stories.

“We got a hamburger bun from Mrs. Bairds that had screw in it. I got a soda from a store the had a large rubber seal in the capped bottle. Me and friend found a broken bottle in our food at a local restaurant the management and staff were less than helpful.” - Richard Sexton

“We found two double A batteries in our crawfish a couple of seasons ago from a timer that fell into the batch. It happens.” - Kaitlyn Lewis

“I bought my dad a baked potato from the grocery store that had a quarter in it. Thank god he found it before eating anymore.” - Sara June LeBlanc

“I found a screw in my cup of water. Thankfully it was water because it was tiny. The restaurant handled it very very appropriately and professionally. I saw them inspecting all the glasses and looking into where the glass had been. They also didn’t charge us and gave us additional free food. Granted I did know the manager, just from going so often. I don’t really know how something falls inside of a burger though.” - Kaleb Hill

“My mom spit out a screw buried in taco meat.” - Hally Bell

“I found a Rock inside my charro beans once. Lucky I didn’t chew it and brake a tooth.” - Maira Depaz

“I once found a screw in a mushroom taco; turns out, it fell from a machine into a prep bowl and went unnoticed until I bit into it. If somebody was using an item in the kitchen that contained button batteries and wasn’t paying close attention, I can definitely see this happening. Not sure why so many doubt the legitimacy of this family’s claim. I’m glad the little girl is ok.” - Court Cox

“I remember finding a rubber band in my salsa once at a restaurant. Strange things can happen.” - Courtney Dickman Toups

“I’ve had a staple in my Chinese food before. Hope the child is ok.” - Mandy Ross

“I bit into bbq pulled pork once and felt a horrible pain on my tooth. There was a long screw in the meat and I couldn’t see it at all. Luckily it didn’t break my tooth! These things definitely happen.” - Candy Snow Hall

“I once found half of a plastic ink pen. I said”this looks like and ink pen”! Then I see the BIC logo on the end.next time I was in that restaurant the young cooks was beating ink pens to the beat of the music. Mystery solved now I know how it happened. So ANY thing is possible.” - Amanda Smith

“I found glass at a Chinese buffet. They denied it and I was like why would I put glass in my food!” - Tina Gonzales

“When I was in middle school. I found a screw in my food. The cafeteria thanked me and said it came from the dishwashers. Thank god I break my bread before I eat it.” - Gia Chan

“Piece of wood in baby Ruth. Bandaid in mashed potatoes. Whole roach face in instant coffee.” - Michaela Carter-Richardson

What’s the worst thing you’ve ever found in your food at a restaurant? Share your experiences in the comment section.