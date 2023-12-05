1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in NE Houston

HOUSTON – A person is now dead after being involved in a crash with a motorcycle in northeast Houston.

According to Houston police, the crash took place in the 11700 block of Homestead Road at East Mount Houston at around 6:55 a.m.

It was not clear if the motorcyclist was the victim, or if someone else was killed in the crash.

Vehicle crime investigators are en route to the location.

Drivers are asked avoid the area.