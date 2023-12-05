57º
Join Insider

Local News

1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in NE Houston

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Motorcycle accident, Deadly crash
police lights (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A person is now dead after being involved in a crash with a motorcycle in northeast Houston.

According to Houston police, the crash took place in the 11700 block of Homestead Road at East Mount Houston at around 6:55 a.m.

It was not clear if the motorcyclist was the victim, or if someone else was killed in the crash.

Vehicle crime investigators are en route to the location.

Drivers are asked avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter