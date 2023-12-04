Woman arrested for impersonating police officer in drunk driving traffic stop; driver gets $100 bond

Jesse Williams, 39, was charged with driving while intoxicated and received a $100 bond. Ashia Tillis, 27, was charged with impersonating an officer. Her bond was set at $10,000.

HOUSTON – A man and woman were arrested and charged for their roles in a drunk driving incident in north Harris County Sunday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office announced Monday.

Jesse Williams, 39, was charged with driving while intoxicated and received a $100 bond. Ashia Tillis, 27, was charged with impersonating an officer. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Precinct 4 constable deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 16000 block of Pebble Bend Drive.

Authorities said the driver, identified as 39-year-old Jesse Williams, displayed signs of intoxication. He refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests and was detained, Herman said. Investigators said he later provided a breath sample with blood alcohol content levels of 0.139 and 0.140.

The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Ashia Tillis, identified herself as a police officer in an attempt to “alter the course of the investigation, Herman said.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.