Man shot, killed in parking lot of tire shop in NE Houston; suspect still at large

HOUSTON – A man is dead after being shot in northeast Houston Sunday.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a tire shop located at 4922 Lockwood Drive.

Police said the suspect and victim were driving in two separate vehicles, both pulled into the parking lot of the tire shop.

“We know there must have been some sort of altercation between the individuals,” said Det. Ashley Findlay with HPD.

The suspect reportedly shot the victim, then drove off in a maroon SUV.

Police found the vehicle a few blocks away, but the suspect was not in it. The suspect is still at large.

The victim died. He is said to be a man in his fifties.

Police are currently looking for surveillance video. HPD said it looks like many of the nearby businesses do have surveillance cameras so they are hopeful to get more information.