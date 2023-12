HOUSTON – A vehicle fire led to lanes being shut down on I-45 in north Houston Saturday.

Car fire on I-45 (Mike Hassel)

Emergency crews got the call around 5:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-45 near Crosstimbers Street.

Car fire on I-45 (Mike Hassel)

Several lanes were shut down for a time as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Car fire on I-45 (Mike Hassel)

Photos from a viewer shows the black car being engulfed by the flames and firefighters working to put them out.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The lanes have since opened back up.