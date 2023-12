Northbound lanes of I-69/US 59 at Highway 36 in Rosenberg closed due to crash involving dump truck

ROSENBERG, Texas – Rosenberg Police say the northbound lanes of I-69/US 59 are closed at Highway 36 due to a crash involving a dump truck and heavy machinery.

Police said all traffic is being diverted to the feeder road at Highway 36.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours, so prepare for delays of plan an alternate route if you are in the area.