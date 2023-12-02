Man wearing Santa hat accused of robbing Huntsville bank

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – A man has been arrested, accused of robbing a bank in Huntsville.

The Huntsville Police Department said David Rodriguez was arrested Friday on a warrant that was issued in connection to a robbery at a Vera Bank which happened Nov. 27.

On Monday, Hunstville Police posted on Facebook a surveillance image of the alleged bank robber. The image showed a man dressed in a suit and wearing a Santa hat.

Huntsville Police said the robbery happened around 11 a.m. Monday. The suspect didn’t display a weapon during the robbery, but demanded money from the teller, who complied. The suspect then left on foot.

Detectives from the Huntsville Police Department and Walker County Sheriff’s Office served the arrest warrant and took Rodriguez into custody. Police said at the time he was arrested, Rodriguez was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, taking a weapon from a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Even though an arrest has been made, police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Kevin Hammond at 936-291-5417.