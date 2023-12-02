Houston barber celebrated for providing free back to school haircuts for decades

HOUSTON – A local man was recently honored for his decades of service to the Houston community.

Johnie Jackson’s family has owned Jackson’s Barbershop on North Main and East 35th Street for nearly 68 years. Every year, they offer free back to school hair cuts and school supplies.

“I’ve seen the evolution of people who have brought their kids here, grandkids here, (and) great grandkids. I’ve seen two or three million people, since we’ve been here,” Jackson said.

He is a part of the history of the Independence Heights community.

“I believe in building for the future, and that’s what I’ve always done. That’s what my father’s always done,” Jackson said.

He also served as a Houston Independent School District teacher, administrator, and vice principal.

Mayor Sylvester Turner recently proclaimed November 22, 2023, as Johnie Jackson Day.

“Some 68 years later, we’re acknowledging him and proclaiming this as his day for his loyal commitment to Independent Heights, Studewood,” Turner said.

Jackson said he never saw this coming.

“It’s been phenomenal,” he said.

He hopes to make an impact for years to come.

“I know we’re going through gentrification, but by the same token, Jackson’s will stand. Hopefully, it’ll stand another 68-69 years, if not more,” Jackson said.

His grandson hopes to become a barber as well and take over Jackson’s Barbershop and Beauty Shop for the next generation.