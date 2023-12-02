1 dead, 3 teens taken to hospital after car chase ends in 3-vehicle crash

A teenager died, and three other teens were taken to the hospital after a chase ended in a crash in northwest Harris County on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teenager died, and three other teens were taken to the hospital after a chase ended in a crash in northwest Harris County on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 12:43 a.m., officers noticed a vehicle driving recklessly near Rankin Road and Kuykendahl Road.

Authorities tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused.

Officers then chased the vehicle. At some point during the pursuit, the suspect turned off their headlights.

When the vehicle arrived at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Bammel North Houston Road, it struck another vehicle and lost control. Then, the suspects’ vehicle crashed into a pickup truck.

There were four people inside the car that was being chased. Three people were taken to the hospital in stable condition, and one person became trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene. Everyone in the vehicle was 16 or 17 years old.

One person in another vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash. The office will decide if any charges will be filed.