Houston man gets 8 years in prison for distributing child porn videos

HOUSTON – A 51-year-old Houston man has been sentenced to 8 years in federal prison after being convicted for possessing and distributing child porn, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Amado Garcia III pleaded guilty June 9.

Garcia was sentenced to 96 months for each count of distribution and possession of child pornography, which will run concurrently. He was further ordered to serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term. During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. Garcia will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Garcia came to the attention of law enforcement during communications in an online group with participants interested in the sexual abuse of children. In the group, he was found distributing videos of children under the age of 10 being sexually assaulted by adults.

During the investigation, authorities discovered 180 videos and 166 images of child pornography on multiple devices.

The images depicted sexual abuse of babies, toddlers, and children.

Garcia was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender at a later date.

The FBI conducted the investigation.