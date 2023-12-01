Deputies shoot, kill man who opened fire on them in NW Harris County

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HARRIS COUNTY – A man has been shot to death by deputies in northwest Harris County, sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a home in the 15400 block of Flemington Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said a man inside the residence started shooting at deputies. Deputies returned fire, striking the suspect.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s not clear why deputies were responding to the home or why the man started shooting. The investigation is ongoing.