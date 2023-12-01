December 1 is World AIDS Day: See statistics in Houston, testing, prevention and more

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 joins the world on Dec. 1 in remembrance of the millions of lives lost to AIDS and people who are still living with AIDS or HIV.

In honor of those lives lost, health officials encourage awareness, education, and testing to help prevent the spread of HIV in communities across the globe.

According to the Houston Health Department, people can find a health center nearest to them or other free and accessible testing locations by calling (832) 393-5010 or visiting HoustonHealth.org for more information.

For the past 35 years, people have gathered in solidarity to commemorate this day, HHD says.

Since the start of the epidemic several years ago, over 40 million people have died of AIDS-related illnesses and about 39 million people were living with HIV worldwide at the end of 2022, according to data from the World Health Organization. Although there have been many breakthroughs, researchers continue to look for a cure.

“World AIDS Day helps us remember why prevention through testing is important in the fight against the disease,” said deputy assistant director of the department’s Bureau of HIV/STD & Viral Hepatitis Prevention, Marlene McNeese. “It’s up to all of us to create awareness of free testing available to the public and how pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) can help slow the spread.”

The CDC said they aim to reduce the number of new diagnoses through the End the HIV Epidemic in the United States by 2030 initiative. The strategy includes diagnoses, treatment, and prevention in Harris County based on the number of new diagnoses.

The Harris Health System offers PrEP, non-occupational post-exposure prophylaxis (nPEP), and free and confidential HIV and STI testing at all four of its health centers to help prevent and detect new diagnoses.