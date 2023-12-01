1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near apartments in NW Houston

HOUSTON – A person is dead and another is injured after what police said appeared to be a shootout in northwest Houston.

Police said the shooting took place near Sherwood Lane and Helberg Road at around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they found one man shot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man who was also shot was taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not released much information regarding the deadly shooting however they said there were two different handgun-caliber shell casings recovered on scene.

Police have reportedly detained several people who will be taken in for questioning.

KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers is on the scene and is working to get more information.