Severe weather risk lessens for Houston area, but threat remains

HOUSTON – The threat of severe weather has diminished for the Houston area, but there is still the possibility of severe storms and tornadoes.

This morning, the National Weather Service downgraded the level 3 enhanced risk that was in place for areas north of downtown Houston to a level 2 slight risk. This was done because there is less confidence in the threat for severe weather and tornadoes.

Severe threat Thursday (National Weather Service)

As stated last night, there were many ingredients in place for severe weather. There is plenty of wind shear available to storms which is necessary to produce supercells and tornadoes. The main reason the confidence has decreased in the threat for severe weather is the limited amount of instability thanks to the cloud cover across the region. This has helped to lower the threat of severe weather, but it has not eliminated it completely. Any storm that can get its act together will need to be watched for the possibility of severe weather and tornadoes.

Rainfall threat (National Weather Service)

In addition to the severe weather threat, there continues to be the threat for locally heavy rainfall. Coastal counties especially may see the highest rainfall totals. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected with some areas possibly seeing 4 to 6 inches, depending on where the heavier storms set up.

The National Weather Service said the event should come to an end from west to east in the afternoon and evening hours, especially the further inland you go.