Murder suspect fatally shot by Spring Branch ISD officer during attempted carjackings in NW Houston

Houston police investigate scene after carjacking suspect shot by an officer on Nov. 30, 2023.

HOUSTON – A carjacking suspect is dead after being shot by an officer in northwest Houston Thursday morning.

Spring Branch ISD Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Campbell Road around 7:20 a.m.

SBISD police said they were notified about the suspect attempting to steal vehicles at Buffalo Creek Elementary School during the morning arrival.

While being pursued by officers, investigators said the suspect, who was driving a stolen vehicle, hit several other vehicles before vacating the stolen vehicle and fleeing on foot.

While chasing the suspect on foot, officers said he pointed a weapon at them. One of the SBISD officers then fired several shots, killing the suspect.

The officer was not injured.

According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect allegedly murdered of his family members earlier in the morning.

Spring Branch ISD released the following statement regarding the incident:

“We applaud our Spring Branch ISD Police for acting swiftly to protect our school during arrival and our campus staff who responded immediately and followed our safety protocols. We also thank our SBISD Board of Trustees for their strong commitment to safety and security and for requiring our locked-door protocol for all district schools and facilities,” stated Dr. Jennifer Blaine, SBISD Superintendent of Schools.