Make sure you have these essentials inside your vehicle during emergencies, severe weather

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Severe weather is impacting parts of the Houston area and we want to keep you prepared.

During harsh weather conditions, it is probably best to stay home if possible. But, if you have to get out of the house and onto the roadway, you’ll need to make sure you have a few items on hand in the event your car stalls out.

The number one thing to do is STAY PREPARED and DON’T BE SCARED if you find yourself in need of help on the roadway.

KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway and Traffic Expert Justina Latimer shared important information on what to keep in your car during emergencies and severe weather.

  • Duct tape
  • Scissors
  • Pliers
  • Road safety reflectors
  • First aid kit
  • Water bottle
  • Snacks
  • Safety vest
  • Money
  • Umbrella
  • Blanket

