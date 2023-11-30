LIST: Houston-area events canceled due to severe weather

HOUSTON – See a comprehensive list of events and other things canceled due to severe weather throughout the Houston area on Nov. 30, 2023.

We’ll be adding events as more information is released.

Aldine ISD

Due to weather conditions throughout the area, all after-school and extracurricular activities in Aldine ISD are canceled Thursday. For questions or concerns regarding these activities, parents are urged to reach out to their children’s coaches or sponsors for more details.

City of Bellaire

The holiday in the park event for the City of Bellaire was canceled.