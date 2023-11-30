Driver shot at 7 times during road rage shooting on Houston’s south side

Investigation is underway after a suspect reportedly shot at another driver at least seven times in the latest case of road rage in the Houston area.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night along Old Spanish Trail and SH-288.

The victim was said to have been driving a white vehicle which was seen with several bullet holes in the driver’s side window.

According to police, the suspect pulled a rifle and fired multiple times at the driver of another vehicle.

“They shot through his door. He was shot in the windshield about seven times. So, he’s very lucky that he got hit the arm,” HPD’s Lt. Salazer said.

After the shooting, investigators said the alleged suspect took off but was later found after crashing his car on Bellfort and 288. Investigators said multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.