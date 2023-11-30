Greyhound leaving downtown Houston, moving to Magnolia Park

HOUSTON – If you’re from Houston, visited Houston or are familiar with the area, then you know the Greyhound station in downtown on Main Street... well it’s moving.

Greyhound announced Wednesday that it’s moving to a new location located at 7000 Harrisburg Boulevard in Magnolia Park.

“The Houston market remains one of the most important in the country for Greyhound,” said Gilda Brewton, Greyhound Regional Vice President. “The Harrisburg Boulevard location will enable us to continue to provide convenient and affordable bus travel for Houstonians and those live in the surrounding area.”

Greyhound is set to provide services from the new location along with FlexiBus and Valley Transit. The location will feature on-site self-service ticket sales 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Harrison Boulevard stop will include eastbound service to New Orleans and northbound service to Dallas, with access to connections to almost 2,300 destinations across the United States.

Tickets are now available at Greyhound.com and FlixBus.com or through the Greyhound or FlixBus mobile apps.