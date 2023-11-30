Ask 2 Traffic: How soon will potholes be repaired in the city of Houston

HOUSTON – Ask 2: “What should Houstonians do about the myriad of potholes sprinkled around the city? How quickly can we expect repairs?”

Answer: If the pothole is within the city of Houston, you can call 311 or visit Houstonpotholes.org to make a report online. As for state roadways, TxDot Public Information Officer Danny Perez says you can call (713) 802-5000 or make an online submission. The repair timeline depends on the damage.

“If they want, they can go to our website TxDot.gov and report an issue with all the information in there. A lot of the times, our folks will go to a location. They may not have the correct information, so we can call the citizen back and ask for more details to make sure we address the issue correctly,” explained Perez.